Short Interest in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Rises By 11.1%

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,420,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 30th total of 26,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TWTR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. 8,408,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,929,751. Twitter has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $725,381.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,800. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twitter by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,902 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Twitter by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Twitter by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,879 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

