Short Interest in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expands By 5.1%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 18,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.74.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $19,092,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.51. The company had a trading volume of 337,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.