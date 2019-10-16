Short Interest in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Decreases By 7.3%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the August 30th total of 38,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 27.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.76.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,721. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.75. 6,694,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,069,486. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day moving average of $235.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

