Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Declines By 9.6%

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,231. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.