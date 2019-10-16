Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expands By 15.8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 528,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,495. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
