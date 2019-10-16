Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expands By 15.8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 528,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,495. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

