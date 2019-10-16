Short Interest in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expands By 6.3%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,104,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 374,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 319,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOHU. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

SOHU stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 265,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,656. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $406.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

