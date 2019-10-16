Short Interest in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Declines By 6.0%

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

RLI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. 118,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60. RLI has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. RLI had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $1,379,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $132,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RLI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 13.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in RLI by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RLI by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in RLI by 492.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

