Short Interest in Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Declines By 13.4%

Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 30th total of 361,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Reeds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of REED stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 505,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Reeds has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reeds will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

