Short Interest in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Declines By 5.8%

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,510,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 19,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

PBCT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $229,491.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,451.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

