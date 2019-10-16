Short Interest in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Rises By 13.1%

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NVE by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in NVE by 556.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NVEC opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. NVE has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $104.30.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.22% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

