Short Interest in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Expands By 12.5%

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.