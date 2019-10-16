Short Interest in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Expands By 11.2%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE:MDLA traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 1,756,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,782. Medallia has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Leone bought 399,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,331.80. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

