Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increases By 12.7%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.16.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.22. 37,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. LPL Financial has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $89.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

