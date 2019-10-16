Short Interest in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expands By 13.7%

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,478 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 38.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,335,000 after buying an additional 1,775,742 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 271.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 80.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 799,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 70.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 260,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Jabil has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.