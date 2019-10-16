Short Interest in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Rises By 13.7%

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 462,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of INXN stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92. InterXion has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $85.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. InterXion’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.