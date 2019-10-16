Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Drops By 6.6%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy bought 44,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Interface by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on shares of Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 313,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.54. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.37 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interface will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

