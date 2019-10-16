Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Increases By 5.3%

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $122.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

