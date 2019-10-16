Short Interest in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Expands By 11.7%

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HEI.A stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.54. Heico has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.69.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

