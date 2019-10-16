Short Interest in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Increases By 12.5%

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 30th total of 237,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $892.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.97.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.