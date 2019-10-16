Short Interest in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Increases By 12.5%

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 30th total of 237,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $892.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $228,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

