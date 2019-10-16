Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Declines By 5.1%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 8,924.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 257,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

FGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

FGP stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.59. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.