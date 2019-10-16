Short Interest in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Grows By 5.3%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 7,920,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,188. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $934.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.