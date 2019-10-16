Short Interest in CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Expands By 9.5%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB remained flat at $$2.06 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951. CTI Industries has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About CTI Industries
