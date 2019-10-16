Short Interest in CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Expands By 9.5%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB remained flat at $$2.06 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951. CTI Industries has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About CTI Industries

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

