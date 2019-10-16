Short Interest in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Decreases By 9.2%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 30th total of 440,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.50. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $412.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CAAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182,140 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

