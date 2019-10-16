Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Increases By 9.9%

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 33,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 320,256 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,930,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 579,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,439,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 505,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,365 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. ValuEngine downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

