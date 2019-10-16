Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Drops By 15.9%

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 152,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.98. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

