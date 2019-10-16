Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Decreases By 17.4%

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.