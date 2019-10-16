Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Declines By 6.0%

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCM. ValuEngine upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 440,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 327,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 4,991.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 247,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMCM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.81. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

