Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Drops By 5.3%

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 837,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,468 shares in the company, valued at $21,945,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock worth $1,693,660 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

CARA opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 420.97% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

