Short Interest in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Increases By 9.9%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BOLD. ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,575.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,584,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,735,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,730,000 after purchasing an additional 433,600 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 913.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,619,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

