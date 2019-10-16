Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Declines By 11.7%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,242.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

