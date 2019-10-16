Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Rises By 5.5%

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AB stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $968,928.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,828.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 168.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

