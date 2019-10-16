SHIELD Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. SHIELD has a market cap of $227,426.00 and approximately $367.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,010.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.02181616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.54 or 0.02693214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00659012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00686446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00445552 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012547 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

