Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$28.50 target price on shares of Shawcor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Stephen Michael Orr bought 5,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.05 per share, with a total value of C$80,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,418.25. Insiders bought a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $124,993 over the last ninety days.

TSE SCL traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.08. The company had a trading volume of 73,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20. Shawcor has a one year low of C$14.03 and a one year high of C$25.08. The company has a market cap of $997.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.62.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$411.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

