Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) received a C$11.00 target price from Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VII. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital raised Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.58.
Shares of VII stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 421,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,340. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.91.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.
Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.