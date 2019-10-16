Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) received a C$11.00 target price from Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VII. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital raised Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

Shares of VII stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 421,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,340. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.91.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$707.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.811052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

