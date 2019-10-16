ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.17.

ServiceNow stock opened at $274.24 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.77. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,371.20, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,667.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,010,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total value of $105,410.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,505.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,867,992. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 275.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

