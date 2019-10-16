ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) were down 7.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $249.10 and last traded at $254.60, approximately 4,726,271 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,821,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.24.

Specifically, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $258,611.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,060.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,316.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,598 shares of company stock worth $24,216,251. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in ServiceNow by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

