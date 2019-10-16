Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 160 ($2.09). Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SRB stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

