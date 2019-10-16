Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 160 ($2.09). Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SRB stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50.
About Serabi Gold
