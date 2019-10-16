Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,419,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,035% from the previous session’s volume of 389,535 shares.The stock last traded at $0.38 and had previously closed at $0.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 92.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Research analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQBG. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200,453 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 548,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

