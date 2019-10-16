Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $2.95 million and $174,870.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020948 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010260 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC, DDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

