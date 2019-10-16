Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 299,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,906. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $20.24.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.73%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $54,624.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $161,277.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 79.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

