Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $860.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

