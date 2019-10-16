SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGRO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target (up from GBX 755 ($9.87)) on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 792.75 ($10.36).

SGRO opened at GBX 822.40 ($10.75) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 814 ($10.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 789.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 734.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

