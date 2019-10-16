Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Aphria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.26 million. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 971.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APHA. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Aphria stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 2.85. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 416,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 407,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 870.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 180,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

