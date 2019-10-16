Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHIP. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 81.41% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

