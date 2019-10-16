Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,259,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,140% from the previous session’s volume of 262,933 shares.The stock last traded at $0.66 and had previously closed at $0.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 81.41% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

