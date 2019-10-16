SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.9% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.01.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

