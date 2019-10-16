SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 83,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.