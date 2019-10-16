SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,644,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,534,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 121,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

