SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,290 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 7,450,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The company has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

