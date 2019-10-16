SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 100,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,449. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $74.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

